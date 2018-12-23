Inter Milan Temporarily Suspend Radja Nainggolan for 'Disciplinary Reasons'

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Inter Milan announced on Sunday they have temporarily suspended midfielder Radja Nainggolan for "disciplinary reasons."

The club released a statement on their official website confirming the 30-year-old has been banned from "all football activities."

Inter's next Serie A fixture is against Napoli on Boxing Day. Luciano Spalletti's men then travel to Empoli on Saturday for their final fixture before the winter break.

Nainggolan arrived at Inter from Roma in June in a deal worth €38 million (£33.5 million), per Goal. He has gone on to make 15 appearances in all competitions for Serie A's third-placed side, scoring three times.

This is not the first time Nainggolan has found himself in trouble for his activities away from the pitch.

He was dropped from the Roma team in January after posting a video on social media showing him smoking and drinking during New Year's Eve celebrations, per BBC Sport.

Nainggolan subsequently apologised to supporters for his actions in a post on Instagram, per Jonathan Spencer for MailOnline.

He spoke out about his reputation as a troublemaker in November in an interview with France Football (h/t Goal).

"I can tell you that I am just a normal person and not a bad boy as many people label me. I can walk about in the worst neighbourhoods and live in a normal way. I can accept the favours that are given to the players, but it does not mean that I look for them.

"I shop at the supermarket, I can drink and smoke a cigarette with serenity. Even a footballer can smoke, even if they do not have a 'normal' job."

Inter will now have to make do without Nainggolan for Wednesday's testing visit from second-placed Napoli at the San Siro. A win for the hosts would see them close the gap on Napoli to five points.