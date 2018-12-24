Brighton & Hove vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion host Arsenal on Boxing Day as they look to end a three-match losing streak in the Premier League.

The Gunners sit outside the top four only on goal difference, so they can put Chelsea under pressure with a win at the Amex Stadium before the Blues take on Watford in the late kick-off.

Arsenal's results have been a little inconsistent of late, though, having failed to pick up back-to-back wins in their last four league matches.

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Time: 5:15 p.m. GMT/12:15 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Brighton (4-1), Draw (14-4), Arsenal (7-10)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

The Gunners come into this clash on the back of a 3-1 win over Burnley, in which they held a lead at half-time in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, putting him in the lead for the league's Golden Boot:

Per Goal's Chris Wheatley, Mesut Ozil also impressed in what was his first start since November 11:

The German's ability to supply ammunition to his team-mates is almost unrivalled, and with a potent goalscorer like Aubameyang on the receiving end, it makes for an effective combination.

If the pair play on Wednesday and are similarly on form, it will be difficult for the Seagulls to stop them.

Arsenal have conceded 15 times in eight away matches this season, though, so Brighton may have some joy at the other end given Arsenal's vulnerability at the back.

Brighton have only scored 20 goals this season, but that makes them the top-scoring side out of the division's bottom eight teams.

That group includes Southampton, who ended the Gunners' unbeaten run earlier in the month by scoring three times, so Brighton can take some encouragement from that.

Replicating the Saints' achievement will be difficult, but picking up a result isn't beyond them despite their disappointing recent run.