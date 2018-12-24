NFL Draft 2019: Latest First-Round Order and Mock Draft After Week 16

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

While the upper echelon of the NFL looks forward to the 2018 postseason, the rest of the football world has shifted its focus further into the future.

With Week 16 in the books, most cellar-dwellers are one week away from knowing their position in the 2019 draft.

That's good news for the Arizona Cardinals, who moved closer to claiming the top overall selection with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

We'll break down where everyone finds themselves below, laying out the latest first-round order (from Tankathon.com) with projected picks before spotlighting three of this class' most intriguing prospects.

2019 First-Round Order and Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. San Francisco 49ers: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

4. New York Jets: Josh Allen, OLB/DE, Kentucky

5. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

8. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

10. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Carolina Panthers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Denver Broncos: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

14. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida

16. Washington Redskins: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

20. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE/OLB, Florida State

21. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

22. Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jeffrey Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

26. Houston Texans: Michael Deiter, C/G, Wisconsin

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

29. New England Patriots: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

30. Los Angeles Rams: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Bosa Still Favorite at No. 1

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

While plenty can change between now and April, Nick Bosa's spot atop this draft is as solid as it can be at this juncture.

He's the younger brother of Chargers standout Joey Bosa, and, according to some scouts, perhaps the superior sibling (in football, at least).

"There are a lot of similarities, and it goes beyond the physical stature," a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes earlier this year. "But I'm convinced Nick will be the better of the two."

Nick Bosa's junior campaign came to a premature end, after a core muscle injury forced him off the field and later led to him withdrawing from school to focus on draft preparation. Considering the strength of his draft stock, it's hard to question the decision.

He can shed blockers with both power and speed, and his (abbreviated) stat sheet suggests he should live up to the hype. In parts of three games this year, he tallied 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. That came on the heels of an All-Big Ten First Team sophomore season in which he had 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Herbert Leads Quarterback Class

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Quarterback-needy teams near the top of this draft—of which there are fewer than you'd think—will have plenty of debates over whether Justin Herbert or Dwayne Haskins should be the first signal-caller to go.

But assuming Herbert leaves the Ducks, he gets our nod.

While Haskins posts the better box scores, Herbert packs the potential-rich collection of tools to leave scouts drooling as they pore over his film. He has size, accuracy, arm talent and athleticism, plus a boatload of comparisons to some of the league's bright young stars at the position.

"He's a bigger Marcus Mariota," one scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. Another likened Herbert to Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck saying, "That's the type of player he is in terms of traits and potential."

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding Herbert is whether he actually exits Eugene. That's his hometown, and it's where his younger brother, 4-star tight end Patrick Herbert, will suit up next season.

In other words, this might not be the slam dunk decision Herbert's lofty draft position would suggest. But with so little to gain as an NFL prospect at this point—the 2020 quarterback class looks much stronger—it's probably in his best interest to bounce.

Undersized Brown Is Big-Time Receiver

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Even though there's only two wideouts in this mock, the position is loaded with potential weapons at the next level.

And Oklahoma's Marquise Brown might have the biggest ceiling of all, even if he's all of 5'9" tall.

"He's a big-play threat on every route," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "He has game-changing speed and is dynamic after the catch. ... He can play in the slot or outside, creating easy separation with that speed. And he's not one-dimensional; he runs every route that NFL teams want to see."

While it's easy to fall in love with big-bodied receivers, today's NFL isn't ruled by size. Just ask Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown, Brandin Cooks and T.Y. Hilton, who all stand 5'10" tall and weigh less than 190 pounds.

Just think of it this way—Marquise Brown's lack of size didn't stop him from terrorizing defenders all season. He caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. He topped the century mark in six different contests, twice going over 190 yards. He had three multi-score outings.

He's the real deal, and if scouts don't see that now, they will when he's motoring through the 40-yard dash.