5-Star DL Prospect Bryan Bresee Commits to Clemson over Ohio State, Penn State

Source: 247Sports

The Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class scored a win Tuesday when stud defensive end Bryan Bresee committed to the football program.

Bresee announced he chose the Tigers over Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State.

Bresee has already made his name as a future college superstar at Damascus High School in Maryland. He is a 5-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 1 strong-side defensive end and No. 1 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Already listed at 6'5" and 290 pounds, Bresee is physically ready to compete against offensive linemen at the college level.

SB Nation's Alex Kirshner noted in a scouting report that Bresee has the versatility to play multiple positions in college:

"He could play three-technique defensive tackle if he wants to, but most colleges see him as a defensive end. At 6’5 and a little less than 300 pounds, his future is probably on the edge. He models his game after J.J. Watt, as do, like, 96 percent of high school defensive linemen. But he’s the closest thing you’ll find to the real thing in a high school setting."

Because of Bresee's upside and talent, it's hardly a surprise that he was being courted by some of the heaviest hitters in college football. The Tigers wound up landing the decisive haymaker that knocked out the competition.

Another year, another recruiting home run for Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff.

Clemson is one of the few programs in the country that can compete with Alabama in terms of successful recruiting classes and when the games count.

During his junior season at Damascus, Bresee explained to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong what he saw from the Tigers during his visit to the campus.

"I think this last game (against South Carolina) really opened my eyes to them too," Bresee said. "I got to spend a lot of time with the coaches and everyone seems to like it and they have really good people."

Alabama is the only other school in the country that can match Clemson's recent track record of team success and developing players for the NFL. Bresee is the latest victory for Swinney, who isn't lacking for wins at this point in his career.