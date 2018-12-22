Mario Mandzukic Powers Juventus to 1-0 Win over Roma in Serie A

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Juventus continued their unbeaten start to the Serie A season on Saturday, beating AS Roma 1-0 at home. Mario Mandzukic continued his great run with a first-half header that was enough to see his side to victory.

Robin Olsen played perhaps his best match for Roma since joining in the summer, keeping out Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Sandro on numerous occasions. He had no chance against Mandzukic's effort, but Roma were lucky to be in with a chance of securing a draw late.

Juventus' defence secured their sixth straight clean sheet in Serie A, with Wojciech Szczesny making a stunning save shortly before the final whistle to preserve the win.

The Bianconeri have won all but one of their Serie A matches so far and appear to be steaming to yet another title.

Mandzukic is Juventus' Most Valuable Player

Ronaldo may lead Juventus in scoring this season and have plenty more assists than attacking partner Mandzukic, but it's hard to argue with the impact the Croat has had on the biggest stage.

The former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid man is enjoying his best ever statistical season in Turin and continues to find the net in the most important matches. As shared by Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi, his header against Roma added to an impressive collection of victims:

Ronaldo's influence plays a role, as the Portuguese star soaks up attention in and around the box, allowing Mandzukic to take advantage of easier matchups.

Against Roma, he easily beat full-back Davide Santon to head home, almost a perfect copy of his goal against Inter Milan, where he also found himself going up against a smaller man.

Sportswriter Paolo Bandini couldn't help himself:

Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Cancelo deserve a mention, and Ronaldo has a case thanks to his output and overall impact. But when it matters most, Mandzukic always seems to rise to the occasion, meaning he's the Bianconeri MVP currently.

What's Next?

Juventus visit Atalanta in Serie A on Wednesday, while Roma host Sassuolo.