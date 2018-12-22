NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Dined Together After Pelicans vs. Lakers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans fight for position during a game on December 21, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis reportedly met for dinner in L.A. on Friday night after the Lakers' 112-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the update Saturday after James caused a stir Tuesday by telling ESPN's Dave McMenamin it would be "amazing" to play alongside the superstar power forward.

                      

