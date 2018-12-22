Jamie Vardy Scores as Leicester Shock Chelsea in Premier League

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Leicester City got their first Premier League win in their last four tries on Saturday, shocking Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Jamie Vardy bagged the only goal in the 1-0 win.

The Blues dominated possession and had chances to take the lead through Willian and Eden Hazard, who hit the cross bar. They were caught on the counter early in the second half, however, as Vardy finished a nice team move. After the opener the better chances kept falling to the Foxes, who held on for the win.

The result means Tottenham Hotspur can increase their lead over the Blues to five points with a win over Everton on Sunday.

Premier League-Best Hazard Needs Help in January Window

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri again opted to play Hazard as a false nine on Saturday, sacrificing creativity behind his main attacking weapon in order to get his best pure finisher as close to the goal as possible.

As shared by football writer Liam Twomey the decision backfired:

With Willian and Pedro taking up the wide positions and Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante in midfield Hazard was surrounded by players known more for their work rate and possession retention, rather than sheer creativity or scoring potential. The Belgian once again had a fine outing but was constantly surrounded by multiple defenders.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had to settle for a spot on the bench, and Callum Hudson-Odoi wasn't even given that.

Without Hazard routinely beating his man out wide or creating openings there was almost no creativity in the Blues' play, and chances were rare until their final push for an equaliser:

Sarri has alternatives on the bench, with Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Cesc Fabregas all presenting creative upgrades on the likes of Willian and Kovacic. The Italian tactician is not known for relying on the transfer market, the January window may be the way to go.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, longtime Sarri favourite Gonzalo Higuain could be an option:

The arrival of the Argentinian could push Hazard back into a wide role, handing the team some much-needed creativity outside of the box. It would also give the Belgian a prime scorer to target with his crosses, taking some of the scoring pressure off his shoulders.

Hazard is a strong contender for end-of-season honours, but he can't do it all by himself, especially against disciplined teams like Leicester. The former Lille man desperately needs help, and if Sarri isn't willing to trust his bench options, it will have to come in January.

What's Next?

Chelsea visit Watford on Boxing Day, while Leicester host Manchester City.