Maurizio Sarri on Chelsea Schedule: 'There Is No Christmas for Us'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri arrives for the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on December 16, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri said there will be "no Christmas" for Chelsea ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester City as the festive period is so busy. 

He revealed there will be training for the Blues squad on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as they have a Boxing Day fixture at Watford.

The Italian also added he prefers to be working than celebrating Christmas, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

"There is no Christmas for us. We have to play every three days: [Dec] 19, 22, 26, 30, [Jan] 2, 5, 8/9. So there is no Christmas for us. It depends only on the match. If the match is in the evening, we can stay at home the evening before. If the match is at 3 p.m. or 1 p.m., we will go to the hotel, as usual.

"No, I like more to play football. I am lucky—in Serie B in Italy, we played over Christmas, and I liked it very much. In the Italian stadia, there was a wonderful atmosphere. In Italy, it's not really very easy [to have that]."

Sarri, 59, is in his first season at Chelsea after three seasons with Napoli.

He has never previously experienced the Premier League's packed festive fixture list, although Serie A introduced a Christmas schedule for the first time last year.

The Italian top flight now has its winter break in January.

Following the visit to Watford, Chelsea are away to Crystal Palace on December 30 before they host Southampton on January 2.

All four of their upcoming league games are winnable for Chelsea, and they could potentially get themselves back in the title race if they return maximum points.

The Blues went unbeaten in the Premier League until late November, but they have lost two of their last five matches to drop off the pace slightly:

A title challenge may be unrealistic for Chelsea given the immense quality of Liverpool and Manchester City.

But Chelsea open their FA Cup defence against Nottingham Forest on January 5 before their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg versus Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues are more than capable of winning both competitions, and they are also one of the favourites to win the UEFA Europa League.

Related

    Benzema: There's a New Karim...He's About Goals

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benzema: There's a New Karim...He's About Goals

    José Félix Díaz
    via MARCA in English

    Solskjaer Eager to Bring Best Out of 'Terrific' Pogba

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Solskjaer Eager to Bring Best Out of 'Terrific' Pogba

    Goal
    via Goal

    Pochettino's Laying Foundations at Spurs — Man Utd Could Miss Out

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino's Laying Foundations at Spurs — Man Utd Could Miss Out

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Sociedad's Barrenetxea Becomes La LIga's 1st Millennial

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sociedad's Barrenetxea Becomes La LIga's 1st Millennial

    Óscar Badallo
    via MARCA in English