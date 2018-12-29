Ranking the Top 7 WWE Stars of 2018

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

From an in-ring standpoint, 2018 was a banner year for WWE, with several stars achieving incredible levels of success and breaking barriers. Raw and SmackDown Live weren't must-see every week, mind you, but at least a handful of competitors could be counted on no matter what for top-notch performances.

Without them, there's no telling how much worse off both brands would have been. Their remarkable matches spoke for themselves, and whether they reigned as champion for the better part of 2018 or were title-free all year, they served as the foundation for their respective shows.

What's interesting is that the competitors with the most to prove ended up owning 2018 more than anyone else. Notable names such as John Cena, Randy Orton and Big Show took a backseat this year to allow the hungrier wrestlers to steal the spotlight, earn their keep and shatter the proverbial glass ceiling.

With every year that passes, it becomes harder and harder for members of the WWE roster to stand out from the rest of the pack due to talent pool being deeper and more diverse than ever before. However, that makes the elite few who are able to reach those stratospheric heights that much greater.

Let's look at the top seven WWE Superstars who shined the brightest in 2018.