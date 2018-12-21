James Rodriguez Discusses Bayern Munich Future Amid Real Madrid Rumours

December 21, 2018

Colombian football star James Rodriguez attends a press conference in Bogota on December 20, 2018. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)
JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images

James Rodriguez discussed his future at Bayern Munich on Friday amid rumours of a return to Real Madrid

The Colombia international is in the second year of a two-year loan from Real Madrid and said his only thoughts are with the Bundesliga giants currently, per EFE (h/t Marca):

"My present is with Bayern Munich, I have a contract with them until June. I'm fine there, I'm calm. In June we will see what happens but right now I am only thinking about Bayern. I'm recovering well and I'm really looking forward to start the year. Bayern have a healthy squad that are good [together], and there is no issue at all with Kovac."

Bayern have the option to sign Rodriguez permanently from Real Madrid. However, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge seems to be in no rush to make a decision on his future, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

"In our agreement we have an option that we can make use of until 15th June 2019," he said. "We are having November now so I don't think it makes sense to speak about it now already."

Rodriguez enjoyed a fine first season with Bayern. He helped the club win the Bundesliga title, scoring eight goals in all competitions for Die Roten.

He's not been able to make the same impact this season under new manager Niko Kovac. Rodriguez has started only five Bundesliga games, although he's still found the back of the net three times.

Kovac played down rumours of a rift with the Colombian in October, after reports he was frustrated with his lack of game time, per Goal's Matt Dorman

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 01: James Rodriguez of FC Bayern Muenchen sits on the bench prior to the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on October 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Rodriguez would prefer a return to Real Madrid because he has not adapted to Kovac's style of play, according to Tatiana Rodriguez at AS.

Bayern are having a tough season by their own lofty standards. The German champions are third in the Bundesliga table, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund who have played one more game.

Real Madrid have also been below their best this season. Los Blancos have missed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in attack and have managed only 24 goals in 16 La Liga games.

Los Blancos may welcome the return of a creative, attacking player such as Rodriguez. However, much will depend on how Rodriguez fares at Bayern between now and the end of the season.

