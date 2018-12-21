EPL Results: Friday's Week 18 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool made short work of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the pouring rain Friday, with the Reds opening up a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win at Molineux Stadium.

Mohamed Salah was once again Jurgen Klopp's most influential player as the Egypt international grabbed a goal and an assist.

Salah opened the scoring after flicking home Fabinho's cross early in the first half, and Virgil van Dijk put the game to bed after 68 minutes.

Manchester City have a chance to answer Liverpool's victory, with Crystal Palace arriving at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Premier League standings (games, points, goal difference):

1. Liverpool: 18, 48, +32

2. Manchester City: 17, 44, +38

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 39, +15

4. Chelsea: 17, 37, +21

5. Arsenal: 17, 34, +14

6. Manchester United: 17, 26, 0

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 18, 25, -2

8. Everton: 17, 24, +2

9. West Ham United: 17, 24, 0

10. Watford: 17, 24, -2

11. Bournemouth: 17, 23, -3

12. Leicester City: 17, 22, 0

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 17, 21, -4

14. Newcastle United: 17, 16, -8

15. Crystal Palace: 17, 15, -9

16. Cardiff City: 17, 14, -16

17. Southampton: 17, 12, -16

18. Burnley: 17, 12, -18

19. Huddersfield Town: 17, 10, -18

20. Fulham: 17, 9, -26

Friday Recap

Klopp was soaked to the bone as he watched his Liverpool side grab the points at Wolves, and the German was jumping for joy at the final whistle in his own inimitable style.

The hosts did not produce a performance that would match their endeavours since their promotion from the EFL Championship, and it turned out to be a simple evening for the visitors.

Salah was a menace as the striker for most of the night, and the current Premier League top scorer is back to his best after a slow start.

The Egyptian produced a world-class finish after 16 minutes, directing home a low shot with the outside of his left foot after excellent work by Fabinho.

The Brazilian international was influential as the Reds retained control in awful conditions, and Wolves had no answer to Liverpool's pace.

B/R Football highlighted Salah's influence on the game:

The second half appeared a formality as Klopp's men dominated possession, and their work was rewarded as Van Dijk finished like a seasoned forward.

The Netherlands defender was perfectly placed as Salah swung in a cross, and the Dutchman made no mistake to find the back of the net.

Liverpool didn't need to throw another punch after doubling their lead, and Wolves found it impossible to penetrate their opponent's magnificent defence as they claimed an 11th clean sheet of the season.

The Premier League leaders comfortably extended their advantage at the top, and the title race with City is hotting up as the new year approaches.