Eric Reid Questions Receiving Another Fine from NFL: 'Adding It to the File'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) knells along the sideline during the national aAnthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte, N.C. Reid says he is “not surprised” he has been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league’s “random” policy. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is unhappy with the NFL after receiving a fine for what he called a legal hit during Monday's 12-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints

Reid tweeted he was fined $20,054 on a legal play that wasn't flagged for a penalty, noting he was "adding it to the file."

Reid has had a contentious relationship with the NFL since the offseason. He filed a collusion grievance against the league in May after going unsigned as a free agent during the offseason. 

Since signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, the NFL has drug tested Reid seven different times:

Even Panthers head coach Ron Rivera seemed to imply that Reid's random drug testing was excessive. 

"If my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket," Rivera told reporterson Thursday. 

Reid, along with former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick, led the movement of players protesting during the national anthem in 2016. The 27-year-old has continued to take a knee prior to games since joining the Panthers. 

