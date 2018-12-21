Former 5-Star DT Aubrey Solomon to Transfer from Michigan to Tennessee

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon announced Friday he's transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Solomon—a former 5-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class based on 247Sports' composite rankings—announced his decision on Twitter:

The Lee County High School (Ga.) product struggled to earn consistent playing time along the team's talented defensive line across two seasons at Michigan.

Solomon tallied 16 total tackles in eight games as a true freshman. He ended up missing a significant portion of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in September.

He could have earned an opportunity to make a larger impact in 2019 with the Wolverines set to lose three notable linemen in Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich and Bryan Mone. Instead, he's decided to get a fresh start with the Vols.

NCAA transfer rules would stipulate Solomon must sit out next season. It's unclear whether he will attempt to secure a waiver to play right away for Tennessee.

Regardless, it's another notable addition for head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Co., who own the 16th-best recruiting class for next year with 21 total commits so far, per 247Sports.

Solomon will hope the change of scenery will allow him to get his football career, which featured so much promise coming out of high school, back on track.