Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Beat Wolverhampton 2-0 in Premier League Action

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 21, 2018. (Photo by Geoff CADDICK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on the road on Friday, with the Premier League leaders consolidating their position at the summit.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a deft finish after 18 minutes, and Virgil van Dijk doubled the lead midway through the second half.

The win takes the Reds four points clear of champions Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.

                                                                                      

What's Next

Both sides are in Boxing Day action on Wednesday. Wolves travel to the capital to face Fulham, while Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield.

                                 

