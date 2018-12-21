Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Beat Wolverhampton 2-0 in Premier League Action

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on the road on Friday, with the Premier League leaders consolidating their position at the summit.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a deft finish after 18 minutes, and Virgil van Dijk doubled the lead midway through the second half.

The win takes the Reds four points clear of champions Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.

What's Next

Both sides are in Boxing Day action on Wednesday. Wolves travel to the capital to face Fulham, while Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield.

