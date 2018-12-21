Sergio Ramos Demands Respect for Santiago Solari Amid Jose Mourinho Rumours

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has called for some respect for manager Santiago Solari amid rumours Jose Mourinho could make a dramatic return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm nobody to decide if a coach comes or doesn't come," Ramos said, per Sport. "You think the captains decide which coaches come to Real Madrid? We've been without Mou for five years and you're still talking about Mou? You have to have some respect for the coach who is here."

Sports journalist Richard Martin noted how Ramos has already been influential with regards appointing a new manager:

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday and has already been linked with taking over Los Blancos for a second time.

The club are keen for him to replace Solari next summer, according to Diego Torres at El Pais (h/t Football Espana).

The Portuguese won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup during his three years in charge of Real Madrid.

Full-back Marcelo has already offered his opinion on the 55-year-old:

Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm in November until June 2021 after a successful spell as interim coach, winning four matches in a row.

However, the feelgood factor engendered by his appointment has already vanished. The team were booed off by frustrated supporters after their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their final La Liga fixture of 2018.

Solari has also appeared tense in press conferences:

Real Madrid are not known for having much patience with their managers, and Solari is likely to come under pressure unless he can produce the right results and performances with his team.