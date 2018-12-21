Sergio Ramos Demands Respect for Santiago Solari Amid Jose Mourinho Rumours

Sergio Ramos Demands Respect for Santiago Solari Amid Jose Mourinho RumoursDecember 21, 2018
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has called for some respect for manager Santiago Solari amid rumours Jose Mourinho could make a dramatic return to the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I'm nobody to decide if a coach comes or doesn't come," Ramos said, per Sport. "You think the captains decide which coaches come to Real Madrid? We've been without Mou for five years and you're still talking about Mou? You have to have some respect for the coach who is here."
Sports journalist Richard Martin noted how Ramos has already been influential with regards appointing a new manager:
Ramos today when asked about Mourinho: "I don't know why people think the captain chooses who coaches Real Madrid." Er, probably because Antionio Conte was about to take over, you said you didn't like his authoritarian style and then he didn't take over?
Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday and has already been linked with taking over Los Blancos for a second time.
The club are keen for him to replace Solari next summer, according to Diego Torres at El Pais (h/t Football Espana).
The Portuguese won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup during his three years in charge of Real Madrid.
Full-back Marcelo has already offered his opinion on the 55-year-old:
Marcelo seemed pretty sweet today on a Mourinho Madrid return. "He is a great coach who is without a club, which is a shame. Whether he returns is not up to me. He has done great things for Real Madrid."
Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm in November until June 2021 after a successful spell as interim coach, winning four matches in a row.
However, the feelgood factor engendered by his appointment has already vanished. The team were booed off by frustrated supporters after their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in their final La Liga fixture of 2018.
Solari has also appeared tense in press conferences:
Solari getting snappier and snappier as the weeks / games go by. The positive feelings of his early pressers well gone at this stage, and its already starting to feel a bit nasty with some of the local reporters...
Real Madrid are not known for having much patience with their managers, and Solari is likely to come under pressure unless he can produce the right results and performances with his team.
