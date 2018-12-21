Luis Enrique Says No Debate over Isco's Quality Amid Manchester City Rumours

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Spain manager Luis Enrique has weighed in on the discussion surrounding Isco's situation at Real Madrid and said there is "never any debate about his quality," with speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Manchester City.

Santiago Solari has used the midfielder sparingly since taking over as Real coach in October. His lack of involvement has led to speculation he could lose his place in the Spain squad, but Enrique was unwavering in his assessment of the 36-cap international and told reporters:

"We are in December and three months before my next selection, so I do not worry about any situation.

"I like him [Isco] a lot. At the World Cup, he was at a very high level and there is never any debate about his quality.

"His condition and minutes will indicate the possibilities, but I have called him every time, so rather than my words, look at my facts."

Manu Sainz of AS wrote Isco is "beginning to seriously consider" joining up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next summer, having reportedly seen his relationships with the fans and certain key players suffer of late. What's more, City are thought to have already established contact with Isco's representatives.

Solari has maintained that he is limited in terms of the players he can select and will pick those in the squad he feels are most ready, via Omnisport:

Isco has featured in eight of Solari's 12 games in charge at Real thus far, but he's started in only two of those—against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League and Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

Another Real Madrid alumnus, Fernando Hierro, played Isco in every minute of their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign when Spain fell to hosts Russia in the round of 16. He was prominent in the UEFA Nations League after Enrique took over in July, only missing two matches due to appendicitis.

Enrique's praise for the player is another testament that his underuse at club level is peculiar, and it seems Guardiola could be willing to offer what's likely to be an alluring alternative at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Real defender Fernando Sanz recently joined in the chorus of those vouching for Isco's talent:

In particular, Enrique's urge to "look at my facts" and his previous usage of the player suggests Isco's reputation in the national team may not suffer despite his drop in profile at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old is an attacking midfielder at heart but can play out wide, and that versatility may appeal to an experimental tactician such as Guardiola.

His side may not be the only major suitors interested, though, as Tuttosport reported Juventus could also be in the hunt next summer (via blogger Arjun Pradeep):

Isco appeared off the bench during Wednesday's 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals, and his next chance could come in the final against United Arab Emirates side Al Ain on Saturday.

City, on the other hand, will surely hope tensions at the Bernabeu only grow in the hopes it will aid any plans they have to tempt the midfielder to the Premier League.