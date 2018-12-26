Projecting How Long Auska Will Be SmackDown Live's Women's Champion in 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka's Royal Rumble victory seemed to guarantee that she would win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34, but that didn't come to pass. Instead, her undefeated streak ended and she went down a disappointing path for several months that finally turned around when she won the title at TLC.

Now is the time to celebrate The Empress of Tomorrow reaching that goal and starting what should be an impressive title reign to last quite a while.

However, sooner or later, every champion has to lose their title and Asuka is certainly not going to be exempt from that, particularly now that it's been proven she can be beaten.

It isn't a question of if it will happen, but when the bell will toll and a new champion will be crowned.

At the very least, Asuka should be safe for another month or so, as the next pay-per-view is Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch may be the hottest thing going in WWE today, but The McMahon Family recently denounced the automatic rematch clause concept and the assumed match between the two that was advertised on Main Event has yet to be confirmed in any capacity.

Credit: WWE.com

Last year, the two women's champions weren't forced to defend their titles and Asuka may have the night off, which makes January easy for her.

Realistically, if Lynch and Charlotte Flair are the two most likely candidates to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat, based on their feud's trajectory, that leaves SmackDown in need of a No. 1 contender.

That will be determined in the Elimination Chamber, giving Asuka another out where she won't have to defend the belt.

Fastlane is a throwaway event that only has major title changes when absolutely necessary, but Asuka isn't in that situation where she's injured or anything, so WrestleMania will be the first true test for her title reign.

Since we don't know who will challenge her, it's tough to say for certain she'll come out on top, but given the roster on SmackDown to pick from, there isn't much competition for The Empress of Tomorrow who could reasonably defeat her.

To put it another way, nobody is ready for Asuka.

It's unlikely some big hoopla will be made to set up someone like Billie Kay or Lana to beat her at WrestleMania. Naomi is the next highest on the totem pole, but she already lost to her on SmackDown.

The only possibilities would be the recent additions of Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans, but they may end up on Raw, for all we know, so they aren't safe bets, either, and WWE may have no plans other than to do a generic Fatal 4-Way on the pre-show or something bland like that.

Everything changes after WrestleMania, though, since the Superstar Shake-up typically follows WrestleMania a few weeks later. At that point, the women from Raw and NXT become potential challengers and Asuka's no longer as safe.

Without knowing who goes where and what pay-per-views are on the schedule, it's tricky to map out her feuds, but one thing's for sure: by then, it won't be "too soon" for her to drop the belt to someone fresh. That puts Asuka's title reign in danger going forward.

One person to look out for is Shayna Baszler. She's the current NXT women's champion, but if she loses that title at TakeOver: Phoenix or TakeOver: New York, she'll be eligible to move up to the main roster and try her hand at winning those titles.

The Queen of Spades has been booked very well in NXT and as a member of the Four Horsewomen, she'll be a major player on the main roster, too. If she ends up on SmackDown, she'll easily become the best choice for the next in line after Asuka.

Credit: WWE.com

An even bigger threat, though, is Rousey.

Assuming she loses the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, she could be moved over to SmackDown to avoid no longer being the top focal point of the women's division with someone else as the champion.

Plus, SmackDown will move to FOX in October and Rousey's athletic background is a perfect fit for that network, particularly as champion.

Already, we're going deeper into the year with something like Backlash in May or Money in the Bank in June, if not SummerSlam 2019 being the target range for her to lose the championship to Rousey or Baszler in preparation for the October switch.

Rousey vs. Asuka could easily be the main event of SummerSlam, judging by the reaction for teasing Asuka as Lynch's replacement for Survivor Series and how their feud technically starts with Rousey stealing Asuka's thunder after the Royal Rumble win.

Credit: WWE.com

August would be a great time to pull the trigger on a new champion that will carry FOX's SmackDown into the 2020 WrestleMania season.

This is particularly likely if Asuka turns heel at some point in 2019 and the story leading up to their fight is that Rousey is positioned as the savior to take the belt away from the evil Empress of Tomorrow.

It may seem like a stretch, but history is on the side of that angle. When Asuka was champion in NXT and her undefeated streak was in tact, she progressively became cockier as time went on.

The longer she held that gold and the more wins she racked up, the more she started acting like a heel and was definitely not the sympathetic one in her feud against Ember Moon—another person who might eventually be positioned as the one to take the title away from her in the latter half of 2019 after the Shake-up.

Dethroning Asuka is either going to be the responsibility of a heel like Baszler toppling the babyface warrior or either Rousey or Moon putting an end to her reign of terror, with SummerSlam in August being the safest bet for when that will go down.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances like injuries or massive creative changes mucking up the logical flow of plans, that is the most likely path for Asuka's title reign.

Until then, let's rejoice that she finally has the title and see what tomorrow brings for the new SmackDown women's champion.

