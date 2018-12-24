What's Next for Paige After Being Removed as WWE SmackDown Live GM?

Credit: WWE.com

With the announcement that general managers will no longer be a thing in WWE, Paige was forced out of her position of power on SmackDown Live.

WWE has remained incredibly vague about what the future has in store for her, only stating that "her role has changed" despite how she'd still be sticking around in some fashion, as opposed to making her exit from the company.

Given the circumstances with her injuries, she is medically disqualified from competition, which doesn't leave her with many options available for what other roles WWE can use her in.

However, there are still some possibilities WWE may try, and some of those may even work out better for her.

Paige Replaces Drake Maverick

Perhaps her role has changed because she's still going to be a general manager, but of a different show.

After all, Raw and SmackDown operate differently from the rest of WWE programming and for the longest time, no attempt was made to explain who books the matches for Main Event and 205 Live.

Main Event is a lost cause nobody in the world cares about, but 205 Live has a passionate and dedicated fan base, as well as a general manager with conflicting obligations who may need to be replaced.

Drake Maverick came into WWE in January and has been the babyface ruler of the cruiserweight division ever since, even while moonlighting as the heel manager of The Authors of Pain on Monday Night Raw.

This resulted in an odd and hard to manage dichotomy of his character where fans are supposed to hate him on Mondays, but support him on Wednesdays and it might be simpler altogether to just have Paige take over his spot as the person in charge of 205 Live.

That way, Maverick can focus on AOP and potentially even wrestling more in his own right, possibly even as a member of the 205 Live roster. Making him a wrestler in the division could even be Paige's first act in charge, just to rub it in.

This role would allow her to keep doing what she was doing well on SmackDown, just in a different capacity. She would even be working the same nights every week, as 205 Live records on Tuesdays, so the only difference would be that she'd be on a brand with less exposure.

If WWE truly liked her in that position, 205 Live would be the only brand she could control that wouldn't go against this new directive, as absolutely nothing has been said about the cruiserweight division needing the same revamp and attention from The McMahon Family.

Paige Becomes a Normal Manager

When in doubt, if someone has personality, popularity, WWE likes their look and they can talk, but they can't get in the ring, making them the mouthpiece for another wrestler can work out pretty well.

Ted DiBiase made this his bread and butter when he was phasing out of in-ring competition and a multitude of characters have been successful strictly as managers, rather than wrestlers, like Paul Heyman, Jimmy Hart and Jim Cornette.

Paige tried her hand at this when she first fell victim to her injuries, taking charge of the Absolution stable and trying to help transition Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the main roster.

Credit: WWE.com

That wasn't the most successful team of all time, but it was still something for Paige to do until the general manager spot opened up and she might revert back to that position yet again.

As far as who she could manage, it's hard to tell who WWE thinks needs some help and who would make for a good pairing.

For instance, Shinsuke Nakamura still struggles with English, but he and Paige may not click. It's a tricky balance and there may not be anyone on the roster who she could help, just as much as she might end up being the best manager to boost someone's career and the answer is right under our noses.

Sometimes, people can catch lightning in a bottle once they have a manager and Paige may very well be a great asset to try to pull that off with one or more people on the roster.

Paige the Producer



Those who cannot do anymore often turn to teaching and since Paige's in-ring days are over, she could be the next to step into a new role as someone who helps produce the product and groom the future.

She already has experience working on Tough Enough, so one of her tasks behind the scenes could be molding the next generation of Superstars as a trainer for the WWE Performance Center.

Although she can't get physical, she can offer insight and direct practices and seminars in plenty of other ways beyond the pure athleticism components.

Even if she doesn't want to be involved in the sculpting of brand new talent, she may want to join the creative team on the road.

Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan are two Superstars dealing with injuries that have prevented them from stepping in the ring, so WWE gave them jobs as producers backstage.

A similar deal may end up being worked out with Paige, where she's no longer in front of the camera, but entirely behind the scenes.

Growing up in a wrestling family and having this be her life from the very start has given her an outlook that could be very beneficial as a producer, as she could help be a liaison between writers and talent, seeing things from both sides.

Sooner or later, everyone retires—even from the creative jobs backstage—and when that happens, the new regime steps in to take charge. If Paige jumps into that profession now and takes to it well, she could end up one of the longest-running producers, doing this for decades to come.

Paige Joins the Pre-Show Panels



More often than not, when WWE doesn't know what to do with someone, they try them out in a broadcast capacity, throwing them on the commentary team, giving them backstage interviews to conduct and so on.

Those two roles may not suit Paige all that well, but one thing they've already done with her in the past few months a handful of times has been to make her a member of the panel for pay-per-view pre-shows.

As a former wrestler, she provides a certain analysis that someone like Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg can't, as well as a female perspective that is severely lacking now that Renee Young has left that role.

Plus, being on the younger side compared to folks like Jerry Lawler and Booker T gives her a voice that can connect with that portion of the audience on a different level and might change the dynamic a bit from feeling a little too much like a bunch of older stars talking for the sake of talking.

It's a no-impact position that puts her in front of the camera and keeps her in the family, even if it's somewhat of a bland job to take on and something that is only once or twice a month.

But that might be a good thing, as she may want to dedicate the rest of that time in other ways.

Paige's Other Projects



Maybe the time has passed for Paige to be featured prominently on WWE television on a regular basis and instead of trying to find something for her to do on the main shows, she'll be utilized more on ancillary programming.

For instance, Paige has already had stints on Total Divas, showcasing her interesting lifestyle and struggles, so there may be interest to expand on that and give her a reality show of her own, similar to Total Bellas and Miz and Mrs.

If that isn't something a network would pick up, WWE Network might, especially if her upcoming film Fighting with My Family is successful.

Obviously, once that comes out in February, she'll be spending a lot of time promoting it and putting as much focus as possible on that aspect of her career, and if fans gravitate toward their story, there could be interest in a Holy Foley-inspired show about Paige's family.

While she isn't playing herself in the movie, the film's release could re-spark the acting bug in her and convince her to get more into that career if she enjoyed herself working on the three other movies she's taken part in.

Those are just things WWE has for her, though. Paige has both a clothing and makeup line and was previously even involved in a coffee company in 2015, showing that she has interests in other businesses outside of professional wrestling and sports entertainment that she may want to dedicate her time to.

Any time she wants to do something with WWE, whether it be for charitable purposes or as part of the entertainment side, she can be given a typical company ambassador role like everyone else and be brought into the fold when there's an idea in mind.

Ultimately, Paige and WWE may have no game plan whatsoever right now as far as her future, but given how talented she is, she'll find a way to bounce back from this soon enough.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.