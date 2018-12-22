NFL Week 16 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Packers (-3) at Jets

For some reason a less-than-100-percent Aaron Rodgers is suiting up for a Green Bay team that was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. But Rodgers hasn't been himself all season and has a mere 84.3 passer rating in his last four games. While you may be tempted to jump on the Pack with just a three-point sacrifice, that's still dangerous.

Not that the Jets are a safer bet. Hard to be confident in an erratic 4-10 team that is facing the highest-rated passer in NFL history, regardless of recent results. Gang Green played very well last Saturday against the Texans but still lost by seven points. Two weeks earlier, they led the Titans all day but still fell by four. They've also lost five games by 14-plus points this season.

Which Sam Darnold will show up? Will we see the opportunistic Jets defense that helped them beat the Bills in Week 14? Or will it be the impotent D that had zero takeaways from Week 7 to Week 12?

Too many questions in this matchup between teams that have nothing on the line.

Giants at Colts (-9.5)

The Colts just shut out an NFC East team, while the Giants were just shut out by an AFC South team. But that doesn't mean you should gladly back Indy and spot Big Blue nine points. The yo-yo nature of this league makes mean-reversion something to watch for in this matchup, especially considering the Giants offense has both exploded and imploded in polarizing outings without Odell Beckham Jr.

Are the Giants phoning it in? Or was last week's loss an aberration for a team that had won four of five? Is the Indy defense for real? And are we sure the Colts won't lay another offensive egg just a few weeks after being shut out in Jacksonville?

Again, all of the questions aren't ideal, especially with the backdoor cover up for grabs with that high line.

I'm leaning in the Giants' direction, but it's really hard to get behind that team at the moment.

Rams (-14.5) at Cardinals

On one hand, six of the last seven two-touchdown road favorites failed to cover the spread. On the other hand, are you really willing to bet on an Arizona team that was just embarrassed by the Falcons?

The Cardinals have lost an NFC-high five games by 17-plus points this season, and it's fair to wonder what they'll have left in the tank against a Rams team that likes to bully weak opponents. Los Angeles crushed Arizona 34-0 back in Week 2.

But a lot has changed since then, and the Rams have struggled in back-to-back losses. An argument could be made that they're due to bounce back and take no prisoners, but it's also possible they've lost their mojo.

You're better off waiting to find out.

Bears (-4) at 49ers

The 49ers are the problem here. On paper, they're an injury-ravaged team starting a third-string quarterback with no incentive to win while jockeying for NFL draft positioning. But in reality they've won back-to-back December games over strong opponents (Denver and Seattle), and they're at home again.

Heck, they can even lose to the traveling Bears by a field goal and still cover, which is why I'm leaning San Francisco's way. But that lean isn't worth anyone's hard-earned money. Chicago is still a substantially healthier and more talented team, and the Bears have plenty to play for now that the Rams have allowed them to join the race for a first-round bye.

Chicago has already stumbled on the road in Miami and New York this season. Could the Bears get caught in a trap following an emotional, division-clinching victory over their biggest rival? Let's find out with no skin in the game.

Broncos (-3) at Raiders

As Bleacher Report's blurb on this matchup in our weekly ATS picks stated: "Focus on the many games that matter on Dec. 23 instead of the one that doesn't on Christmas Eve."

The Broncos hit an early December wall following the losses of Chris Harris Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders to injury, and now they've got nothing to play for at 6-8. Now they go up against a team that is used to having nothing to play for but still performed impressively in recent home matchups with the Chiefs and Steelers.

Could the Raiders be inspired to beat one of their best rivals in what might be the last-ever game at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum? It's possible, but you're still only getting three points with a three-win team that is coming off a two-touchdown loss to the Cincinnati freakin' Bengals.

Just stay away and enjoy the holidays.