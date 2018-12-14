NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Cowboys at Colts (-3)

Dallas has won five consecutive one-score games to move into a prime playoff position, but the Cowboys are just 2-4 on the road. Indianapolis has won four straight home games, but two of the last three came by only three points apiece.

Are the Cowboys due to come back to earth? And which Colts team will show up: the one that was shut out by the slumping Jaguars or the one that beat the first-place Texans on the road one week later?

Consider, too, that all three star Cowboys offensive linemen are either out (Travis Frederick, illness) or ailing (Tyron Smith, neck, and Zack Martin, sprained MCL) and key Colts T.Y. Hilton and Margus Hunt are also question marks, and this game is tougher to read than Ulysses by James Joyce.

It feels as though the home team will win it by a field goal, which is why it's best to stay away.

Packers at Bears (-6)

Was last week's Packers revival a result of fresh energy in Green Bay following a coaching change? Or was that more about how bad the Falcons are? That's a tough question to answer, which makes it difficult to get a feel for the team's rematch with Chicago on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Bears outplayed Green Bay in a Week 1 road loss and have gained steam since, so we'd still lean Chicago here under most circumstances. But in addition to fears that the Packers have a late-season run in them, there should be some concern on behalf of Chicago bettors that the Bears will be without nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot).

Callahan was a de facto starter, and the Pro Football Focus numbers corroborate the notion that he's been one of the NFL's top-performing corners.

Too much is unknown about this game to confidently bet on either team against the spread.

Lions at Bills (-2)

Detroit is probably the better team on paper, but its win in Arizona last week was just its second since Oct. 21. So take the Bills at home with less than a field goal on the line, right? Not so fast, because Buffalo is the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde team.

Just a few weeks removed from a blowout victory over the Jets on the road, they're coming off a loss to the Jets at home—New York's first win since Week 6, and its first road victory since Week 1.

The Bills somehow have a pair of three-score road wins this season, but they've yet to win a home game by more than three points. Hard to get behind that here, and just as difficult to side with Detroit on the road.

In a matchup between teams that are playing out the string, you're better off on the proverbial sideline.

Raiders at Bengals (-3)

Ditto here. With both Oakland and Cincinnati toast this season, it's tougher to tell where this'll go. And yes, that'll become a more common issue as we move closer to Week 17. It's a reality of the NFL betting world.

Now, I like the Raiders, who are coming off a pair of strong performances and have quietly gotten a solid season out of quarterback Derek Carr (11-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a triple-digit passer rating in his last eight games), but you're not even going to spot me more than three points as Oakland travels three time zones?

When it last did that, Oakland was crushed by Baltimore on Nov. 25. And both of those strong showings to kick off December came at home. Meanwhile, Cincinnati might be due to break that five-game losing streak following a surprisingly decent Week 14 road performance against the Chargers.

Don't touch this with a 10-foot pole.