Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 16 NFL Picks

Harry How/Getty Images

The Saturday nighter also pits two motivated teams against each other as the Baltimore Ravens scratch and claw for a playoff spot while the Los Angeles Chargers vie for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But in this case, the majority of our analysts can see the home favorite covering a less daunting 4.5-point spread in favor of Los Angeles.

"For me," Gagnon said, "this is about the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens offense turning back into a pumpkin. Baltimore has yet to lose in regulation in five Jackson starts, thanks to great defense, limited mistakes on offense and Jackson's impact as a runner. But that success isn't sustainable with the rookie, who has completed just 59 percent of his passes and has averaged just 6.6 yards per pass attempt.

"This is amazing: Five NFL teams have surrendered more than 27.0 points per game this season, and those are the five teams Jackson has faced since taking over as Baltimore's starter in Week 11. He's yet to play a remotely decent defense, and now he'll face a top-10 unit on the road. Good luck with that."

The Chargers have yet to surrender more than 41 yards on the ground to a quarterback this season, even though they've gone up against Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes (twice), Josh Allen, Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel. So Jackson just might hit a wall out in Carson, California.

That being said, Davenport's dissenting voice matters. He's the only member of our gang with a winning record this season, and those among this group who pick against the majority as lone wolves are 59-54-1 on the year.

So let's give him the mic.

"Before all nine season-ticket holders at the StubHub Center break out the pitchforks and torches, hear me out," Davenport said. "I like the Chargers—they may well be playing the best all-around football of any team in the NFL 15 weeks in. They have talent on both sides of the ball, balance and an MVP candidate at quarterback. But the Ravens are built to keep games close. Baltimore has arguably the best defense in the league and a run game that can control tempo and the clock. Were I picking this straight up, I'd be on the Bolts. But after the emotional roller coaster in KC, I don't trust them to cover here. As a matter of fact, I'd feel better about Los Angeles -1.5 in Baltimore, because Chargers."

Three of Baltimore's six losses have indeed come in overtime or by a single point, while all three Chargers losses have come in Los Angeles (one technically on the road against the Rams). So exercise caution here.

Predictions

Davenport: Baltimore (+4.5)

Gagnon: Los Angeles (-4.5)

Sobleski: Los Angeles (-4.5)

Consensus: Los Angeles (-4.5)

Score Prediction: Los Angeles 26, Baltimore 20