Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 15 NFL Picks

Unanimous picks haven't been sure things here this season, and Davenport knows that's trouble with our team of experts siding with the New England Patriots as a small favorite in Pittsburgh. But considering the way both teams have dealt with adversity as of late, there's no breaking from the consensus here.

"This pick is doomed," Davenport said, "because we all agree, and every time that happens, the Titanic crashes into the Hindenburg and Leonardo DiCaprio winds up without a burning blimp door to cling to. But there's no way I'm picking against the Patriots after what happened in Miami last week. Not with a first-round bye on the line. Not after Darth Hoodie just spent an entire week Force-choking strangers and Tom Brady could barely bring himself to enjoy a tofu jerky and kale protein pastewich. And certainly not after the Steelers just decided the best way to get stoked for this game was to lose a third straight game against (I kid you not) the Raiders. You'd have to triple this spread for me to consider the Steelers.

The Patriots look like a Super Bowl contender that has hit a pair of divisional speed bumps during the stretch run, while the Steelers look like—to stay on theme—a sinking ship. New England has lost back-to-back games only once in the last three years, and it should be fired up following a wild loss to Miami.

Meanwhile, the Steelers' running game has disappeared without Le'Veon Bell and James Conner, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't 100 percent and wasn't playing well when he was, and the defense has only one takeaway during the team's current three-game losing streak.

That doesn't mean Pittsburgh won't wake up in time to make a statement in front of its home crowd, because the Pats are more vulnerable now than they've been in years. But that isn't something our analysts feel comfortable betting on, especially considering that you merely need to give up two points with New England.

Score Prediction: New England 28, Pittsburgh 24