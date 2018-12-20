Report: Jay-Z Attempting to Talk Travis Scott out of Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Jay-Z must explain why he's dodging a subpoena rather than answering questions related to a financial investigation of a consumer brand company that bought his Rocawear clothing line, a judge says. In an order made public Thursday, May 3, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe instructed the performer and entrepreneur, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, to appear in a New York courtroom next Tuesday to explain himself. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
Michael Zorn/Associated Press

Travis Scott performing with Maroon 5 during halftime of Super Bowl LIII reportedly may not be a sure thing.

After TMZ Sports reported the rapper will join Adam Levine's band on stage, Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin of Variety reported Jay-Z is attempting to convince Scott not to perform.

Aswad and Halperin pointed to Jay-Z's previous criticism of the NFL because former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not been offered a job since he opted out of his contract following the 2016 season when he began protesting racial injustice and police violence during the national anthem.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

