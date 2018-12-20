Report: Jay-Z Attempting to Talk Travis Scott out of Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show

Michael Zorn/Associated Press

Travis Scott performing with Maroon 5 during halftime of Super Bowl LIII reportedly may not be a sure thing.

After TMZ Sports reported the rapper will join Adam Levine's band on stage, Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin of Variety reported Jay-Z is attempting to convince Scott not to perform.

Aswad and Halperin pointed to Jay-Z's previous criticism of the NFL because former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not been offered a job since he opted out of his contract following the 2016 season when he began protesting racial injustice and police violence during the national anthem.

