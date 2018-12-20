President Paolo Scaroni Says AC Milan Trying to Build Stadium with Rivals Inter

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni says the club intends to build a new stadium in partnership with rivals Inter.

Calciomercato.com provided quotes from Scaroni's visit to Milan's youth party on Thursday when the club figurehead confirmed plans are in place to team up with their local nemesis to create the new ground:

"I like to see this group of guys, it's a fantastic thing, who knows how many of you will become the future Donnarumma and Cutrone (speaking to the kids). Some of you will be like them, but all of you will become better men and women.

"The president represents the shareholders, who have invested the money. For example, I take care of the new stadium of AC Milan. We plan to do it together with Inter."

The two teams have shared their current home, the San Siro, since 1947 when Inter adopted it as their venue. The stadium was opened in September 1926 and operated solely as the Rossoneri's home for more than two decades until the Nerazzurri moved from the old Arena Civica.

Scaroni, 72, also made a reference to Ivan Gazidis, the club's new chief executive officer, who was recently appointed to the role after leaving Arsenal in September.

It will be among Gazidis' responsibilities to ensure plans such as this work as seamlessly as possible, and sportswriter Simon Collings nodded to his previous work in north London as a factor in his new role in Italy:

AC Milan were originally the sole inhabitants of the San Siro—formally known as the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium—but took on Inter as cohabitants 71 years ago.

It's a testament to two such passionate rivals that Milan and Inter can combine on a project as big as this, although there are no details regarding the size of the stadium or its plans as of yet.

A new venue is a common method for clubs to attempt increasing revenue, although results on the pitch are still paramount, something the Rossoneri are in dire need of after missing the UEFA Champions League since 2014.