Zion Williamson Says Madison Square Garden Is Where 'Big Names Are Made'

Duke forward Zion Williamson figures to play in Madison Square Garden a number of times during his eventual NBA career, but he already understands the stage he will play on Thursday as a member of the Blue Devils.

"That's where big names are made," he said prior to a nonconference clash with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, per Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post.

Williamson wasn't the only one to marvel at the opportunity to take the floor at the home of the New York Knicks.

"It's every player's dream to play at Madison Square Garden," Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "And it's every coach's dream to coach there. It's still a thrill for me."

Williamson figures to play on these type of stages for years to come given his status as the top prize for NBA teams that have their eyes on the upcoming draft instead of competing for a title this season. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranked the Duke playmaker as the top prospect on his latest big board and pointed to his impressive "mix of power, quickness, explosiveness and budding skill."

The freshman is averaging 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game as someone who can impact the game in a number of ways. He is also shooting a notably efficient 66.7 percent from the field.

He will have the chance to make his name even bigger at the Garden considering Thursday's game may be his toughest test of the season to this point.

The Red Raiders are 10-0 with wins over Nebraska, USC and Memphis and boast the top defense in the country according to Ken Pomeroy's pace-adjusted defensive efficiency rankings. That defense will need to find a way to counter the Williamson and RJ Barrett combination to preserve that undefeated record.

Whichever team wins on this stage will have a victory that resonates on Selection Sunday.