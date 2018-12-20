Manny Machado Says Free-Agent Visit with Phillies Was 'Pretty Awesome'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free-agent shortstop Manny Machado had a productive meeting with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The 26-year-old described the visit as "pretty awesome," per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Machado also said he "learned a lot about the organization."

Machado didn't, however, provide an idea of when he'll make a decision regarding his destination, saying his agent is handling that.

In what might mean everything or nothing, Machado spent nearly three more hours with the Phillies than he did with a contingent from the New York Yankees on Wednesday, per ESPN's Coley Harvey:

That might be an effect of how the Phillies and Yankees have performed in recent seasons.

New York reached the American League Championship Series in 2017 and won 100 games in 2018 before it bowed out of the American League Division Series. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman didn't need to give Machado a hard sell on how close the franchise is to a 28th World Series title.

Plus, Machado had plenty of firsthand experience with playing against the Yankees since he has spent almost his entire MLB career in the AL East.

The Phillies, on the other hand, haven't had a winning season since 2011, which is also the last time they reached the postseason. Philadelphia's envoy will likely have needed to provide much more detail about the team's path to a championship and how Machado fits into those plans.

While there's no indication when Machado will sign, his recruitment may be winding down. The Phillies are the third team with which he has met this week. He began with the Chicago White Sox before he visited New York and Philadelphia.

Fancred's Jon Heyman reported those three teams are the only serious suitors for Machado.