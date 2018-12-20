Chris Long Builds Nick Foles Shrine in Eagles Locker Room Before Texans Game

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is now a devout follower of the Church of Foles.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, Long has built a shrine to teammate Nick Foles in his locker. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox lent a helping hand, making sure to light the candles, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

Just as they did a season ago, the Eagles are turning to Foles in their time of need. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out with a fractured vertebra and might miss the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia is 2-1 this year with Foles as the starter. Most recently, he threw for 270 yards and an interception in the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Long probably isn't the first person in Philadelphia to create a shrine to Foles after he helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl title last year. If he can once again lead the Eagles to a championship, then a locker room shrine won't be enough to properly honor Foles' contributions.