Chris Long Builds Nick Foles Shrine in Eagles Locker Room Before Texans Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Chris Long #56 and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their teams win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is now a devout follower of the Church of Foles.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, Long has built a shrine to teammate Nick Foles in his locker. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox lent a helping hand, making sure to light the candles, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

Just as they did a season ago, the Eagles are turning to Foles in their time of need. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out with a fractured vertebra and might miss the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia is 2-1 this year with Foles as the starter. Most recently, he threw for 270 yards and an interception in the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Long probably isn't the first person in Philadelphia to create a shrine to Foles after he helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl title last year. If he can once again lead the Eagles to a championship, then a locker room shrine won't be enough to properly honor Foles' contributions. 

Related

    Gleason to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gleason to Receive Congressional Gold Medal

    Kevin Cullen
    via BostonGlobe.com

    Saints' Jordan: Big Ben Isn't a Hall of Famer 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints' Jordan: Big Ben Isn't a Hall of Famer 😳

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The NFL’s Analytics Revolution Has Arrived

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The NFL’s Analytics Revolution Has Arrived

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Report: Travis Scott Joining SB Halftime Show

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Travis Scott Joining SB Halftime Show

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report