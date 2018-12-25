Ranking Every Past College Football Playoff Game

0 of 12

David Goldman/Associated Press

The 2018 College Football Playoff is certain to bring drama of some kind, but it'll be tough to beat the national championships from the last two seasons.

Both title games featured a last-second touchdown, including an overtime winner when Alabama downed Georgia last year.

Yes, our expectations are still high for 2018. Clemson and Notre Dame will contest the first semifinal, followed by Alabama's clash with Oklahoma. The winners will meet with the championship at stake.

When the CFP is over, though, where will those matchups rank in the playoff's brief, yet thrilling, history?

We're looking back at the previous nine games, ranking them based on entertainment value and competitiveness.