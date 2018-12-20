Pinstripe Bowl Odds: Miami vs. Wisconsin Betting Preview, Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Wisconsin owns a four-bowl winning streak, which includes a victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl last January and four straight covers.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are just 1-7 both straight up and against the spread over their last eight bowls.

Will those trends hold when the Badgers meet Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City?

College football point spread: The Hurricanes opened as 2.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.0-22.6 Hurricanes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Miami Hurricanes can cover the spread

The Hurricanes started 5-1 this season, with the only loss in that span coming against LSU. Miami then lost four games in a row, but three of those came by one score and less.

The Hurricanes then recovered to win their last two games, 38-14 over Virginia Tech and 24-3 over Pitt, to finish 4-4 in ACC play.

Miami is playing in a bowl for the sixth straight season.

The Hurricanes outgained the Panthers in that season finale 345-200 and won the ground game 293-69. Miami has outgained and outrushed six of its eight ACC opponents this season.

Miami also comfortably covered its last two games as a favorite of six and 6.5 points.

Why the Wisconsin Badgers can cover the spread

Wisconsin started 4-1 this season, including a win at Iowa, and then alternated outcomes from there, winning at home but losing at Michigan, at Northwestern and at Penn State.

The Badgers laid an egg in their season-finale loss to Minnesota to finish 5-4 in Big Ten play, but nonetheless, they are playing in a bowl for the 17th straight season.

Wisconsin actually outgained the Gophers in that last game 359-325, but four turnovers spelled doom. The Badgers outgained six of their nine Big Ten opponents this season and outrushed six of nine conference foes.

Led by running back Jonathan Taylor, who enters this bowl game with 1,989 yards rushing this season, Wisconsin outrushed opponents by 110 yards per game. And a number like that is usually conducive to success both on the field and at the betting window.

Smart betting pick

The Badgers beat Miami in the Orange Bowl last January 34-24, and while revenge is not always a reliable factor when it comes to betting on college football games, it might come into play here.

Also, the Hurricanes finished better than Wisconsin and they own the better defense.

The smart money on the college football odds here likes Miami.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in four of Wisconsin's last five games.

Wisconsin is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in Miami's last six games.

