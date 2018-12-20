Jon Jones Challenges Daniel Cormier to a Fight After Steroid Accusations

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC star Jon Jones has challenged longtime rival and current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to a third fight after DC again raised questions about Jones' failed drug test following their second bout.

Jones took to social media to respond to the comments, questioning the validity of Cormier's status as a two-weight champion:

As reported by MMAWeekly's Damon Martin Cormier recently discussed Jones' win at UFC 214, which was later changed to a no-contest because Jones tested positive for an illegal substance. The failed test led to a suspension.

According to Martin, Jones has repeatedly referred to the trace amount as a "pinch of salt in an Olympic size swimming pool" and Cormier used that wording during a recent appearance on the Jim Rome podcast:

"My deal's this, I never once said he didn't win the fight. I've never said that. Even when people would tell me 'no you didn't get a fair shake, it's not cool, he cheated', I said the guy won the fights. Cause I've always said, I'm sure he's not the only guy I've ever fought who's on steroids. I've always said that. I've been very open about that but when you say a pinch of salt — why was the pinch of salt there?

"Why was it there without any explanation of why it got there? That's my question. Why didn't I have a pinch of salt in the swimming pool? That's where my issue is. You win the fight, go ahead and win the fight but don't leave anything to question is my response. Don't have a pinch of salt."

Jones is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 232 on December 30 in a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight title. Cormier previously held that title but vacated after his move to heavyweight.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It will be Jones' first fight since UFC 214 and subsequent suspension.

Cormier and Jones dominated the light heavyweight division for years and remain among the pound-for-pound best in the UFC today. Jones is the only man to ever beat Cormier, who added to his Hall of Fame credentials by beating Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title.

Per Martin he has said he'll retire in March 2019 at the age of 40, making a third bout with Jones highly unlikely. His final fight will likely be against former champion and WWE star Brock Lesnar:

Per MMAFighting's Marc Raimondi Cormier has left the door open for a third fight with Jones should Lesnar not be available, but Bones has said he's not interested as he has "nothing to prove" to the heavyweight champion. This challenge would suggest he has changed his mind, however.