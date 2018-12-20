Hawaii Bowl Odds: Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii Betting Preview, Pick

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Louisiana Tech owns a four-game bowl winning streak over the past four seasons, going 3-1 against the spread along the way. But the Bulldogs might have their hands full trying to extend that streak to five when they meet offensive-minded Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night in Honolulu.

College football point spread: The Warriors opened as 2.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.7-22.6 Bulldogs. College football picks on every game.

Why the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Can Cover the Spread

Louisiana Tech started 6-2 this season, with the only losses in that span coming against LSU out of the SEC and a decent UAB team. The Bulldogs stumbled down the stretch, losing three of their final four games to finish 5-3 in C-USA play but are nonetheless back in a bowl for the fifth straight season.

Louisiana Tech gave Louisiana State a good game back in September at Death Valley, trailing by just a field goal in the fourth quarter before giving up the last 14 points in a 38-21 defeat. But the Bulldogs hung on for the cover as 19-point underdogs.

In fact, Louisiana Tech is 4-1 ATS this season as an underdog. The Bulldogs outgained each of their past three opponents, allowing an average of just 298 yards per game.

Why the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors can cover the spread

The Warriors started 6-1 this season. The only loss in that span came at a pretty good Army team. Hawaii then lost four games in a row but awoke just in time to win its final two, including a 31-30 overtime decision over San Diego State in the season finale, to finish 5-3 in Mountain West play.

So the Warriors are back in a bowl after missing out last season.

Hawaii racked up 516 yards of total offense in that finale against the Aztecs, outgaining San Diego State by 114 yards. Just before that, the Warriors outgained UNLV by 103 yards in a 35-28 victory. On the season, Hawaii hit the 30-point mark seven times.

Smart Betting Pick

The Warriors get the checkmark on offense, while Louisiana Tech gets the checkmark on defense. And usually, the better defense is the better bet. However, motivation must also be considered, and based on preseason expectations, Hawaii is probably a lot happier to be playing in this bowl than the Bulldogs. Smart money here rides the Warriors.

College Football Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is 0-5 SU and ATS in its past five games on the road against Hawaii.

The total has gone under in four of Hawaii's past five games at home.

The total has gone under in Louisiana Tech's past five games.

