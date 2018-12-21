Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, Prediction

MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona host Celta Vigo on Saturday hoping to maintain their three-point lead at the top of La Liga, but their mid-table guests pose a new threat after showing improved form of late.

The Blaugrana haven't lost in their last seven outings and have won five of those, the most recent of which was a 5-0 demolition of Levante, who are sat one point and two places ahead of Celta.

Los Celestes are unbeaten in their last three games and beat Villarreal 3-2 in their most recent away fixture, although the Camp Nou is an entirely different prospect to the Ceramica Stadium this season.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid can draw level with Barca at the summit when they host Espanyol earlier on Saturday, but it will still be in the Blaugrana's hands as to whether they have the lead by the end of Week 17.

Date: Saturday, December 22

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Live Stream: fuboTV (U.S.), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports 2

TV Info:

Odds

Barcelona: 7-50

Draw: 5-1

Celta Vigo: 10-1

Via Oddschecker.

Preview

There aren't many sides who would be confident taking on Barcelona in their current vein of form, with only three of their last six opponents having managed to score a goal and Lionel Messi in particularly hot form.

The Argentinian supplied three of the goals that took manager Ernesto Valverde's side past Levante in style on Sunday, not to mention showing his own brand of calm around the box to set up Luis Suarez's opener:

Levante weren't Barca's only rout of late, as the Catalan club has managed to put four goals or more past three of their past four opponents (Espanyol and Cutural Leonesa also).

To put Messi's magical numbers into further context, he now has five goals and three assists in his last two league fixtures, and the hat-trick against Levante was just the beginning of a very successful week:

New manager Miguel Cardoso has turned things around at Balaidos since his November appointment.

Celta won 14 points from a possible 36 in their 12 matches this season under predecessor Antonio Mohamed—an average of 1.17 points per match. But they've won seven points from Cardoso's first four matches in charge and are averaging a much more valuable 1.75 points per game under his tutelage.

The most notable change in their approach seems related to confidence, as the same likes of Maxi Gomez and Brais Mendez have popped among the attacking heroes for Celta since he was named coach.

However, Iago Aspas is the danger man Barca know well and would be wise to watch out for on Saturday, via Eleven Sports:

Aspas has bagged 10 goals this season, four fewer than La Liga top scorer Messi but only one fewer than Suarez and Girona's Cristhian Stuani, who are tied for second spot.

Celta look transformed under Cardoso, but even their new confidence boost may not be enough to see them come away from the Camp Nou unscathed. That being said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the traditionally scrappy outfit test their hosts more than some have managed now their verve looks somewhat restored.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo

