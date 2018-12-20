College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2018 Schools After Early NSD

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The top of the college football recruiting rankings are dominated by a few familiar faces.

Alabama and Georgia, who have fought for SEC and national titles since Kirby Smart joined the Bulldogs, put together the top groups for the high school class of 2019.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs went head-to-head in the competition for player signatures, and they both received a commitment from a played ranked in the top 15 during the opening of the early signing period Wednesday.

Alabama and Georgia are joined by two other SEC teams at the top of the 247Sports composite rankings, while the Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 are all represented in the top 10.

Top Recruiting Classes

1. Alabama

The Crimson Tide's remarkable class of 2019 grew with the signatures of two five-star recruits.

Running back Trey Sanders, who is the No. 5 player in the country, opted for Alabama over Georgia and Florida, while offensive tackle Evan Neal selected the Crimson Tide over Miami and others.

Sanders' commitment was the most important one Nick Saban and his staff earned Wednesday, as it handed them a top 10 recruit and stopped Georgia from creating more momentum on the recruiting trail.

Sanders and Neal join defensive end Antonio Alfano as the five-star players in Alabama's possession, but they're only part of the reason why the Crimson Tide sit on top of the team rankings.

Twenty-two four-star recruits have committed to Alabama, while only one three-star recruit has been brought in by the defending national champion, and the lone three-star prospect is kicker Will Reichard, who is the top-ranked player at his position.

While most schools would be happy with the haul Alabama's brought in, it isn't done yet, as it's still in the mix for unsigned five-star players Ishmael Sopsher and Darnell Wright.

Alabama appears to already have the top spot in the team rankings locked up, but it would be reinforced further if Sopsher or Wright decide to start their college careers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

2. Georgia

Georgia had a successful day by most standards, but missing out on Sanders hurt it a bit because he choose Alabama.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was the highest-profile player to announce his intentions to head between the hedges Wednesday.

Dean joins an impressive class headlined by a quintet of five-star recruits, including No. 1 prospect Nolan Smith.

Georgia also dipped into the quarterback market late in an attempt to have a depth chart replacement for the transferring Justin Fields.

Although it wasn't easy to wrangle in a prospect in a short amount of time, the Bulldogs obtained the commitment of four-star quarterback Dwan Mathis, who flipped from Ohio State.

While not earning the top spot is frustrating, Georgia filled the majority of its needs and landed a quarterback in a small time window.

Given all the factors involved, the Bulldogs have to be happy with the recruiting process for the class of 2019.

3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M put in the majority of its work before Wednesday, which made the opening of the early signing period more of a formality for decisions to be made on its front.

Offensive tackle Kenyon Green and defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal are the five-star recruits in Jimbo Fisher's first full class as Aggies head coach.

In addition to the impressive interior prospects, the Aggies received commitments from 12 four-star players and 11 three-star recruits.

Texas A&M's deepest positions in the class of 2019 are wide receiver and tight end, as six players from those spots on the field are committed, with top-ranked tight end Baylor Cupp the top-rated prospect of the group.

After putting together the third-best recruiting class, the Aggies should be able to translate that into results as soon as 2019.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.