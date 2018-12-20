Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets (16-14) will go for a season-high sixth straight win Thursday, as they follow up a record-breaking performance in the second game of a back-to-back situation by visiting the Miami Heat (13-16) as small road favorites at sportsbooks.

The Rockets connected on an NBA-record 26 three-pointers in a 136-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and covered as double-digit favorites.

Why the Rockets Can Cover the Spread

Houston is a much smaller favorite at Miami than it was at home versus Washington and has won 10 of 13 when playing the second game of a back-to-back straight up. The Rockets have also covered seven of their past 11 under that scenario, and they have won five of the past eight meetings with the Heat as well (4-4 against the spread).

In the most recent meeting, on February 7, they won 109-101 as a 4.5-point road favorite behind a game-high 41 points from James Harden.

Why the Heat Can Cover the Spread

Miami is a solid defensive team, holding opponents to 100 points or less in each of its past five wins. The Heat have won two games in a row SU and covered the spread in five of six following a 102-96 road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as 5.5-point underdogs.

In fact, they are returning home from a successful six-game road trip that saw them win four times, and they have also covered seven of nine dating back to their most recent homestand. Even more impressive is that Miami won its past two games without Goran Dragic, who just underwent knee surgery and will miss eight weeks.

Smart Betting Pick

Houston is on fire both in the win column and from beyond the three-point arc, and the team will be able to pick up where it left off to earn a sixth consecutive victory. The Rockets will take advantage of Dragic's absence more than the Heat's most recent opponents because of the strong backcourt of Harden and Chris Paul.

Now that Houston has moved back over the .500 mark, the team's confidence will only continue to grow, and this will be the team's easiest game over the next week. Bet the Rockets to win and cover.

NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 4-0-1 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone over in 11 of Houston's past 16 games.

Miami is 2-7 ATS in its past nine games at home.

