Atletico Madrid Dismiss Lucas Hernandez Exit Talk Amid Bayern €85M Bid Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have dismissed reports linking Bayern Munich with an €85 million (£77 million) move for their defender Lucas Hernandez.

It was reported by David G. Medina and Isaac Suarez of Marca the player was poised to join the German champions in the January transfer window after Bayern met the release clause in his contract.

However, Atletico released a statement on their official website denying the claim and said the France international is content with life in the Spanish capital:

"Atletico Madrid wishes to state that, in conversation with our club, Lucas Hernandez has denied any deal with Bayern Munich and also any intention to exit our club.

"Additionally, the excellent relationship between Atletico Madrid and the German club has led Bayern Munich to deny said operation during a conversation between officials of both clubs."

Although the La Liga side have dismissed the speculation out of hand, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was a little more coy on a possible transfer. "We will see if we will do something in January," he said, per Marca. "We cannot confirm nor deny it. I have a great relationship with the Atletico Madrid president."

Atletico's president Enrique Cerezo has also commented on the speculation, per Goal:

If Bayern were to push ahead with this kind of deal they would have to pay double their current transfer record, as noted by football writer Ryan Baldi:

The 22-year-old has long been considered one of the best defensive prospects in La Liga, having developed in the Atletico youth setup and cemented his place as a first-team player.

During his time with the Madrid outfit, Lucas hasn't always been a guaranteed starter. While he can play at both left-back and centre-back, competition for places has been fierce in both positions—Filipe Luis is a seasoned full-back, while Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic are all excellent options at the heart of defence.

However, in the midst of an injury crisis for Atletico, the Frenchman has impressed in both of his favoured positions. There has also been speculation that Luis' contract will not be renewed at the end of the campaign too, per Medina.

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar said not much stock should be placed in the speculation:

Bayern would benefit from having someone like Lucas in their squad, as they've looked defensively tired at times this term. While Niklas Sule looks a potential building block at the back, both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng appear to be past their best.

It would be a huge transfer fee, although for one of European football's best defensive prospects that kind of outlay would be justifiable.