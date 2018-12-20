Draymond Green on Slump: 'Them Motherf--kers Start Falling, People in Trouble'

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green provided a blunt and honest assessment of his current shooting slump in a postgame talk with reporters following his team's 108-103 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (warning: video contains profanity):

The ex-Michigan State star went 4-of-10 and missed both of his three-pointers on Wednesday. He's made just 32.4 percent of his field goals since returning from a toe injury on December 10.

However, Green should feel confident that his offensive game will turn around. He's gone at least 44.3 percent from the field in three of his past four full seasons, including a high of 49.0 percent of 2015-16. Green is hitting just 20.0 percent of his three-pointers this season, but he's a 32.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc for his career.

We should expect some regression to the mean. More of Green's shots are going to start falling, and this slump will be part of his past.

Despite Green's slump and numerous injuries to key players, the Warriors are 21-11 and just one game behind the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.

Green's next chance to break his slump will occur on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in a home game against the Dallas Mavericks.