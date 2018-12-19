Houston Rockets Set NBA Record with 26 3-Pointers in a Game

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets set an NBA record Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards when Michael Carter-Williams connected from deep with 30.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

That was Houston's 26th three-pointer, the new single-game mark for made threes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the previous record holders. They hit 25 threes in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks in March 2017.

Many noted how being on the receiving end of history was par for the course amid a disappointing 2018-19 season for the Wizards.

Washington is now 12-20, three games back of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic. In trading Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. for Trevor Ariza, general manager Ernie Grunfeld used one of the few gambits he has left.

One day after a loss to the woeful Atlanta Hawks, allowing the Rockets to shoot the lights out is the kind of response that will make fans once again reach for the panic button.

Houston, meanwhile, appears to be getting things back on track. After falling to 11-14 earlier in the month, the Rockets have reeled off five straight wins.

Wednesday's victory, in particular, will be encouraging. Last season, the Rockets averaged a league-high 15.3 made three-pointers while knocking down 36.2 percent of their long-range attempts. Through their first 29 games in 2018-19, their three-point average had fallen slightly to 14.0, and they were shooting just 33.9 percent.

One excellent offensive night doesn't mean coach Mike D'Antoni has solved all of the team's problems, but it provides further evidence Houston has moved on from its poor start.