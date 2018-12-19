LaMelo Ball Gives Strong Performance as Spire Institute Beats Potter's House

LaMelo Ball Gives Strong Performance as Spire Institute Beats Potter's HouseDecember 20, 2018
LaMelo Ball had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals as SPIRE Institute defeated Potter's House, 95-84 in the Emerald Coast 16 tournament in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Wednesday.
SPIRE moved to 12-0 on the season. They have not won a game by fewer than 11 points.
Ball provided an excellent first-quarter dime over his shoulder to power forward Isaiah Jackson, who hit the jumper:
Overtime @overtime
LaMelo is dropping DIMES and Spire is up 29-16 after the first 👀 @MELOD1P @SPIRE_Institute @IJackson22 https://t.co/b8JXG976dO
The Ball-Jackson connection worked again in the second quarter, with Ball finding the future Michigan State Spartan underneath the hoop for an easy two:
Jackson finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Potter's Christian was never in the game, as it trailed 29-16 after one quarter and 51-36 at the halftime break. A 69-41 third-quarter deficit was too much to overcome, although Potter's Christian cut it closer in the final frame.
SPIRE will continue play in the Emerald Coast 16 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET against West Oaks.
Ranking Every Team's Need for a New QB