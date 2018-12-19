LaMelo Ball Gives Strong Performance as Spire Institute Beats Potter's House

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 20, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, BC Prienu Vytautas's LaMelo Ball is shown in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match against BC Zalgiris-2 in Prienai, Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent. Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday's, Oct. 1, 2018, exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers' father, LaVar Ball. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals as SPIRE Institute defeated Potter's House, 95-84 in the Emerald Coast 16 tournament in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

SPIRE moved to 12-0 on the season. They have not won a game by fewer than 11 points.

Ball provided an excellent first-quarter dime over his shoulder to power forward Isaiah Jackson, who hit the jumper:

The Ball-Jackson connection worked again in the second quarter, with Ball finding the future Michigan State Spartan underneath the hoop for an easy two:

Jackson finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Potter's Christian was never in the game, as it trailed 29-16 after one quarter and 51-36 at the halftime break. A 69-41 third-quarter deficit was too much to overcome, although Potter's Christian cut it closer in the final frame.

SPIRE will continue play in the Emerald Coast 16 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET against West Oaks.

