The Top Offseason Priority for Every NFL Team

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There's no such thing as a dull offseason for an NFL team.

In any given year, there's roster turnover because of contracts, the draft and trades. Organizations fire general managers, head coaches and coordinators. Quarterback-needy teams enact thorough draft searches for franchise players. Free agency becomes a free-for-all for established veteran talents.

With all the moving parts in a football organization, it's best to assemble an offseason checklist, highlighting pressing needs to address in the coming months. Front offices should circle certain items with a red marker as a mandatory action.

Looking at all 32 teams in the league, we'll delve into macro and micro issues to address in the offseason. Each call to action focuses on a suggestion that helps a specific team improve most for the 2019 campaign and beyond.