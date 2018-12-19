Tottenham's Dele Alli Hit by a Plastic Bottle in Carabao Cup Clash with Arsenal

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfield Dele Alli was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the stands during the club's clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Alli was retrieving the ball in front of a section of Arsenal supporters at the Emirates Stadium when he was clearly hit on the head by what appeared to be a bottle, per BBC Sport.

Sports broadcaster Jacqui Oatley provided a snap of the moment of impact:

Despite being struck by the object Alli didn't seem in too much discomfort and he responded to the Gunners fans by making a 2-0 gesture—the score Spurs eventually went on to win by:

It's not the first time this kind of gesture has been made in this fixture:

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t BBC Sport) after the game, Alli said the incident made the win over their north London rivals even better.

"It is what it is," said the England international midfielder, who had scored Spurs' second goal of the night earlier on. "It made the goal a bit sweeter and the win."

Alli was exceptional for Tottenham on the night, as he set up Heung-min Son's opening goal in the first period before getting on the scoresheet himself with a delightful finish. Following the game, Spurs drew Chelsea in the next round, with the winners of that tie to face Manchester City or Burton Albion in the final.

Sky Sports Statto provided the numbers behind the 22-year-old's latest bright performance:

Henry Winter of the Times commented on how well Alli is evolving as a player:

It was the second time in 17 days these two fierce rivals had gone head-to-head at the Emirates and tempers were high throughout the game.

In the previous meeting, there was another unsavoury scene as Arsenal got the better of Tottenham 4-2, as a banana peel was thrown from the Spurs fans in the direction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored for the Gunners.

It's since been confirmed that 57-year-old Averof Panteli has been suspended from attending football matches for four years after he admitted throwing the item onto the pitch, per Sky News. Panteli denied there was any racist intent in his actions.