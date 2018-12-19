MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Phillies Among Teams Interested in Corey Kluber

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians may not be done making moves this offseason, with Corey Kluber reportedly still generating trade interest from multiple teams.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Cleveland's front office has talked with other clubs about the two-time American League Cy Young winner this week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies are listed among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Kluber.

   

