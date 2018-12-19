Armed Forces Bowl Odds: Houston vs. Army Betting Preview, Pick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

With an upset in last year's Armed Forced Bowl Army owns a three-bowl winning streak, going 2-1 against the spread along the way. Houston, on the other hand, is 0-2 both straight up and ATS over its last two bowls. So recent history seems to favor the Black Knights heading into Saturday afternoon's Armed Forces Bowl against the Cougars in Fort Worth.

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.8-32.0 Black Knights (College football picks on every game)

Why the Houston Cougars can cover the spread

Houston started this season 7-1, with a win over Pac-12 Arizona, the only loss coming in a wild game at Big 12 Texas Tech. The Cougars then lost three of their last four games, including a 52-31 decision at Memphis in the season finale, to finish 5-3 in AAC play.

Nonetheless Houston is back in a bowl for the sixth straight year.

Playing their last game without their starting quarterback the Cougars battled the Tigers to a 31-31 tie through three quarters, before giving up the last 21 points to create a misleading final score.

Houston couldn't quite hold on for the cover as a nine-point dog against Memphis but it's still an amazing 14-1-1 ATS its last 16 times out as an underdog on the betting line. The Cougars also scored at least 31 points every game this season, and hit the 40-point mark 10 times.

Why the Army Black Knights can cover the spread

Army started 2-2 this season, the losses coming against ACC Duke and eventual Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff qualifier Oklahoma in overtime in Norman. And the Knights actually outplayed the Sooners that day. Army then won its last eight games in a row, capped off by a 17-10 victory over Navy, to finish 10-2 overall.

So the Knights are back in a bowl for the third straight season.

Army out-rushed the Midshipmen in that season finale 222-127. On the season the Knights out-gained nine of their 12 opponents, including Oklahoma, and out-rushed 11 of 12 foes, including the Sooners. Also, the defense held each of its last four opponents to 14 points or less.

On top of that Army led all of FBS in time of possession, holding the ball for almost 39 minutes per game.

Smart betting pick

Houston is missing its starting quarterback and its entire starting defensive line. The Cougars also just gave up 401 yards on the ground to Memphis and 344 yards to Navy's option earlier this season. And that does not bode well heading into a matchup against Army. Smart money here gives the points with the Knights.

College football betting trends

Houston is 1-4 ATS in its last five games vs Army.

The total has gone over in five of Houston's last six games.

Houston is 4-12 SU in its last 16 games in December.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.