NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Prefer to Keep Terrence Ross, Move Jonathon Simmons

The Orlando Magic would reportedly prefer to trade small forward Jonathon Simmons than shooting guard Terrence Ross prior to this season's deadline.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Magic covet Ross' shooting and the fact that he has an expiring contract worth $10.5 million.

The 27-year-old Ross is also having a career season, averaging 14.1 points per game off the bench while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from long range.

Simmons, 29, has seen his numbers drop off after posting personal bests in 2017-18.

So far this season, Simmons is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is also shooting a lowly 35.4 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from beyond the arc.

While Simmons is under contract for next season at $5.7 million, only $1 million of that is guaranteed.

Given the fact that Orlando is in the thick of the playoff race, keeping Ross over Simmons makes sense in terms of providing some offensive punch off the bench.

The Magic are eighth in the Eastern Conference at 14-15, and they are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011-12.

Orlando has a trio of players scoring at least 15 points per game this season in Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, and Ross has supplemented their production by providing a spark off the bench and playing nearly 26 minutes per contest.

There isn't another player on the roster who can replace Ross' production, while Wesley Iwundu is essentially already doing what Simmons does in fewer minutes per game.

Finding a taker for Simmons may not be easy in comparison to Ross, but since it would only cost $1 million to get out of his contract for next season, Orlando may be able to find a team in need of wing depth to take him in the coming months.