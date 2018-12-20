Arsenal vs. Burnley: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Premier League Game

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday when they host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Southampton in their last league outing, the first time they've been beaten since losing to Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the campaign.

As for Burnley, they've won just once since September and sit in the relegation zone on goal difference, so a positive result here will see them climb out at least temporarily.

Date: Saturday, December 22

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Arsenal (11-50), Draw (11-2), Burnley (12-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Arsenal will be keen to get back on track as soon as possible, particularly at home to a side battling relegation.

A win would see them draw level on points with fourth-place Chelsea, putting the Blues under some slight pressure ahead of their clash with Leicester City.

Burnley have won just once away from home this season, against Cardiff City, so the Gunners will be confident of taking three points here.

The Clarets were only minutes away from claiming a draw at Wembley Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur in their last match, though, having frustrated Spurs throughout the contest.

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard noted their approach to the match:

It's likely they'll employ a similar setup at Arsenal, so the Gunners will need to unlock their deep-lying defence.

As such, the match could be tailor-made for Mesut Ozil, who returned to Premier League action off the bench in the defeat to Southampton after missing three matches with a back problem.

While the German has no shortage of critics questioning his attitude and work rate, his delivery is superb:

Arsenal boss Unai Emery may have doubts about the playmaker—whom he left on the bench for the team's 2-1 win over Bournemouth in November prior to his injury—but there is perhaps no player in their squad who can pick a lock like he can.

Spurs had to resort to Christian Eriksen to break the deadlock against Burnley, and Ozil can help Arsenal do the same if he's on the pitch.