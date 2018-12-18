UAB Downs Northern Illinois in 2018 Boca Raton Bowl for Program's 1st Bowl Win

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

What a journey it has been for the UAB Blazers.

The school ceased to have a football program in the 2015-16 seasons, with school president Ray Watts saying in December 2014 it wasn't sustainable to continue the program. But the Blazers returned ahead of the 2017 season and on Tuesday night won the first bowl game in program history.

Led by a monstrous night from wide receiver Xavier Ubosi, the Blazers defeated Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl 37-13. Ubosi couldn't be stopped, catching seven passes for 227 yards and three scores, while quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

It's been a season of firsts for the 11-3 Blazers. They won 10 games for the first time in their history. They won the Conference USA title, their first conference championship in history. And now they've claimed their first bowl victory.

"It's pretty sweet," UAB head coach Bill Clark said after the game, per the ESPN broadcast. "I'm so proud of these players and this staff."

Clark certainly deserves a ton of credit for the school's resurgence:

UAB capped off an amazing season with a dominant performance, scoring 37 points on a talented NIU defense that had only given up 30 or more points twice this season (33 against Iowa and 37 against Florida State). They also held the Huskies—who were averaging 171.5 yards on the ground per game—to just 108 rushing yards and only gave up 287 yards of total offense.

One key turnover changed the game for good. With the Huskies trailing 24-10 late in the second quarter, NIU quarterback Marcus Childers was scrambling in the pocket and lost balance before also losing control of the ball. UAB recovered, and instead of NIU having an opportunity to drive down the field for a late score to pull closer, the turnover put the Blazers in field-goal range, allowing them to take a 17-point lead into the half.

The other difference was that NIU simply had no answer for Ubosi down the field. On the game's first play from scrimmage, he went 70 yards for a touchdown. He also caught 46- and 66-yard touchdown passes, completely taking the top off of the Huskies defense.

In the process, he set the record for most receiving yards in the Boca Raton Bowl. After a season of firsts, it was only fitting that UAB finish with a few more.