Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James Have Dinner Together Amid Lakers Rumors

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and their wives had dinner together in New York City Monday night ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' game with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports.

While this could just be some friends catching up after a long time, it also fuels speculation that Anthony could be headed to the Lakers.

The 34-year-old is technically still a member of the Houston Rockets, but he only played 10 games this season before the two sides gave up. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported in November that he won't rejoin the team.

This could provide an opportunity for another team to swoop in and grab the 10-time All-Star, although Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month that the Lakers don't have interest in the forward.

Still, LeBron would want him on the team, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, and could be pushing for the move with a friendly meeting.

In the meantime, Anthony will have to settle for a steak dinner.