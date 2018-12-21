Ranking the Top 10 NFL Rookie Classes of 2018

1 of 11

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Every team has rookies that are contributing. Obviously, it's a sliding scale for each situation. A few teams received outstanding performances from individuals without the entire class following suit.

Of course, young players need time to mature, and the full results of the 2018 draft class won't be seen for a few years. Some draftees will falter; others will drastically improve. A few late-round picks didn't even make their original rosters this season but could elsewhere.

Multiple teams outside of the top classes are still benefiting from an infusion of young talent.

Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley leads all rookies with 699 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. Foyesade Oluokun made a successful transition from safety to linebacker and leads the team with 79 total tackles. Running back Ito Smith is second on the team with 315 rushing yards. Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and cornerback Isaiah Oliver are both solid performers in rotational roles.

Dallas Cowboys

Pro Football Focus grades Leighton Vander Esch as the league's best rookie linebacker. Vander Esch may not have as many tackles as the Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard, but the Cowboys defender is better in the passing game. Guard Connor Williams has started nine games. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is fourth on the team with 404 receiving yards. Dorance Armstrong and Dalton Schultz add to the defensive end and tight end rotations, respectively.



Miami Dolphins

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is the same player at the professional level that everyone saw at Alabama. He's a versatile piece of the puzzle in a sub-package world. Fitzpatrick is fourth on the Dolphins with 73 tackles, ranks second with nine defended passes and has snagged two interceptions. Jerome Baker is a nine-game starter at weakside linebacker. Running back Kalen Ballage made his mark with a 123-yard effort Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks' rookie class would rank much higher if not for first-round running back Rashaad Penny's slow start and tight end Will Dissly's season-ending torn patellar tendon. Still, Penny has played better as of late, cornerback Tre Flowers is a 13-game starter and Seattle drafted arguably the league's best punter in Michael Dickson. Undrafted defensive tackle Poona Ford has also been a revelation.