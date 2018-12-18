Penny Hardaway: Rick Barnes 'Get the F--k out of Here' After Altercation

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes aren't about to become buddies anytime soon.

After things got tense between the team's in Tennessee's 102-92 win on Saturday, the two have exchanged comments in the media, and Hardaway took things to another level on Tuesday:

The comments in the media began after the game when Hardaway felt like Tennessee players were looking for a fight after a dustup between the sides (h/t ESPN.com):

"I said [to referees], 'The entire Tennessee team ran over to fight.' Their entire team emptied the bench to run over. They didn't come over because it was a timeout. You could visibly see guys with their fists balled, talking trash to our guys. It was almost like a standoff. I was asking the referee why they were able to come across the line into our area and not get a technical."

Barnes responded by poking fun of Hardaway's take on the situation on Monday:

Hardaway very clearly wasn't amused.