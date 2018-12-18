Penny Hardaway: Rick Barnes 'Get the F--k out of Here' After Altercation

Penny Hardaway: Rick Barnes 'Get the F--k out of Here' After AltercationDecember 18, 2018
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes aren't about to become buddies anytime soon.
After things got tense between the team's in Tennessee's 102-92 win on Saturday, the two have exchanged comments in the media, and Hardaway took things to another level on Tuesday:
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny Hardaway ended his chat with reporters like this ... "Rick Barnes ... Get the &*$% out of here." I've never heard a coach talk like Penny just did about Rick Barnes.
The comments in the media began after the game when Hardaway felt like Tennessee players were looking for a fight after a dustup between the sides (h/t ESPN.com):
"I said [to referees], 'The entire Tennessee team ran over to fight.' Their entire team emptied the bench to run over. They didn't come over because it was a timeout. You could visibly see guys with their fists balled, talking trash to our guys. It was almost like a standoff. I was asking the referee why they were able to come across the line into our area and not get a technical."
Barnes responded by poking fun of Hardaway's take on the situation on Monday:
Wes Rucker @wesrucker247
Rick Barnes to Voice of the #Vols Bob Kesling on tonight’s Vol Calls: "At any time Saturday did you ball your fist up and get ready to fight the other commentator?” Hahahaha.
Wes Rucker @wesrucker247
Barnes' reply: “Yeah, but it would take you 10 minutes to get up from behind the table.” https://t.co/aTRAEN5qze
Hardaway very clearly wasn't amused.
