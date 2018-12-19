College Football Bowl Picks 2018: Schedule and Predictions for Upcoming Action

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

More than anything, college football bowl season gifts fans the opportunity to watch several teams they have more than likely never watched before.

While that often provides exciting matchups we wouldn't otherwise see, it also makes games more difficult to accurately predict. Now more than ever, teams throughout college football are heading into their bowl games without star players who are opting to protect their bodies ahead of the NFL Draft.

For instance, Stanford is only -6.5 favorite over Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl. The absence of star running back and 2017 Heisman candidate Bryce Love, who announced on Twitter that he will skip the Sun Bowl in order to "focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft," could absolutely make a touchdown's worth of difference.

The physical health of each team is important in any game, but teams each approach bowl games differently. One team could treat it like a national championship, while the other team is disappointed it didn't make the College Football Playoff.

Even with all of this said, we have to try. Below is a look at the remaining bowl schedule with picks and a deeper dive into potential upsets to keep an eye on.

Note: all times are Eastern, and all odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Schedule and Predictions

Wednesday, Dec. 19

DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio—34-31, Ohio

Thursday, Dec. 20

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida—41-31, USF

Friday, Dec. 21

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo—45-38, Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU—42-21, BYU

Saturday, Dec. 22

Jared Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest—48-40, Wake Forest

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army—28-24, Army

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy—24-13, Buffalo

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii—35-27, Hawaii

Wednesday, Dec. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State—21-20, Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech—23-17, Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU—23-10, California

Thursday, Dec. 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke—21-6, Temple

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin—17-9, Miami

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt—34-21, Vanderbilt

Friday, Dec. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn—32-28, Purdue

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse—44-23, Syracuse

Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State—28-24, Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 29

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan—34-20, Michigan

Belk Bowl (12 p.m., ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia—20-13, South Carolina

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada—40-38, Nevada

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame—48-17, Clemson

Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma—51-38, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (12 p.m., ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech—35-22, Cincinnati

Hyundai Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh—28-21, Pittsburgh

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon—37-20, Oregon

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State—49-41, Oklahoma State

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1): Northwestern vs. Utah— 32-23, Utah

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): NC State vs. Texas A&M—34-20, Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa—23-13, Mississippi State

VRBO Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State—27-20, Penn State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m. ESPN): LSU vs. UCF—41-34, UCF

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State—48-27, Ohio State

Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia—23-10, Georgia

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

Biggest Potential Upsets

UCF (+7) over LSU

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In case you're somehow unaware, the UCF Knights are on a 25-game winning streak—the longest active stretch in the country—and last season beat a then No.7-ranked Auburn in the Peach Bowl. It goes without saying, then, that UCF won't at all be intimidated by No. 11 LSU, especially considering the Knights are No. 8.

The looming fact is the absence of junior quarterback McKenzie Milton, who has been out since brutally injuring his leg on Nov. 23 against South Florida. In the AAC Championship game, freshman quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. stepped in and convincingly led UCF over Memphis. He finished with 348 passing yards and two passing touchdowns plus four more touchdowns on the ground.

It's a story old as time: SEC defenses are good. However, while LSU will be the best defense UCF has faced this season, both teams' defenses are averaging about the same points allowed per game—20.9 for LSU and 21.3 for UCF, which makes defense a wash in theory. Keep in mind, though, that LSU's average is distorted slightly by 74 points given up to Texas A&M in the regular-season finale.

Defenses aside, LSU does not have equal athletic ability in junior quarterback Joe Burrow, who only has six more touchdowns (12) on the entire season than Mack Jr. totaled in one game (six). Will the LSU offense be able to keep up with the Knights?

We have seen varying answers to that question from LSU throughout the season–scoring 72 points on A&M and zero on Alabama. UCF's defense ranks below both of those teams' in total defense, so logic would suggest LSU could have a field day. But put simply: LSU's offense just doesn't inspire confidence.

The best chance for UCF will come through the ground game between Mack Jr. and running backs Greg McCrae and Adrian Killins Jr. Combined, McCrae and Killins Jr. have rushed for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

This game feels like it will come down to which team will execute—or allow—more explosive plays, and UCF gets the edge.

Syracuse (+1) over West Virginia

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

First things first: West Virginia star senior quarterback Will Grier announced that he will not play in this game, as he is starting his preparation for the 2019 NFL Draft. In his place under center will presumably be sophomore Jack Allison.

Allison has not started and attempted just 10 passes this season. It goes without saying, but that is a major blow to the Mountaineers. It's impossible to scout how this offense will produce without Grier.

So, we'll focus on Syracuse. The Orange have put together a very impressive season—finishing 9-3 and giving No. 2 Clemson one of its closest calls back in Week 5 at Death Valley. That said, more recently on Nov. 17, No. 3 Notre Dame throttled the Orange by 33 points. Which team will show up in Orlando?

One thing is for sure: senior quarterback Eric Dungey will be under center for Syracuse. There might be lingering concerns about back spasms, but any concern should have been put to bed when Dungey went for six touchdowns against Boston College days after spending a night in the hospital.

To recap: one team is without its biggest star, while the other team will have all of its playmakers and the Mountaineers are only favored by one point. Take that chance every time.

Purdue (+3.5) over Auburn

Let's get this out of the way: Purdue did not finish the regular season strong. In the final three weeks, the Boilermakers dropped games to to Minnesota and Wisconsin before finishing with a seven-point win over 5-7 Indiana.

Auburn also finished the final three games 1-2, but those two losses came against more formidable opponents in Georgia and Alabama.

OK, now to the reasons we're even having this upset conversation

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

: the teams Purdue has beaten. While Auburn has lost to three ranked teams (LSU in addition to Alabama and Georgia), Purdue has beaten all three ranked opponents this season. Most notably, of course, upsetting then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in Week 7.

Ohio State is a better team than Auburn, so who's to say the Boilermakers can't beat the Tigers by at least four points? The Purdue offense is potent—even putting up 38 points on a No. 7-ranked defense in Iowa.

On paper, senior quarterback David Blough has had the better season. Blough has 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions, while Auburn junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham has 13 touchdowns to five picks. Blough also has a little over 1,000 more passing yards than Stidham, and that speaks to the weapons he has at his disposal—namely freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore who has seven 100-yard receiving games this season.

As previously mentioned, a factor in every bowl game is the approach each program takes. That includes the happenings within a program after the regular season: coaches get fired, take jobs at other programs but remain for a bowl game, on and on. That narrative applies here.

Jeff Brohm has been publicly adamant about his commitment to the Boilermakers after receiving heavy interest from Louisville, his alma mater. Meanwhile in Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn's future isn't as crystal clear.

While he accepted a buyout and so is not technically on the hot seat, his support within and surrounding the Tigers is iffy. How will that affect the way his team plays for him in Nashville? Auburn is disappointed by a 7-5 season—the fourth average season since 2013 under Malzahn—while Purdue is excited about trending upward.