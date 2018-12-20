UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Viewer's Guide: What and Where to Watch

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

The number of prospective 2018-19 UEFA Champions League winners has been cut in half after last week's conclusion of the Group Stage. Monday’s Round of 16 draw revealed a host of entertaining fixtures for the next stage of the competition. Here’s all the information you need ahead of the start of the knockout stage in February.

How the Draw Happened

The 16 clubs were split into two pots of eight, with one containing the winners of each respective group from the Group Stage and the other holding the group runners-up. A team was drawn from each pot to determine what the matchups would be, with the conditions that a winner and runner-up who played in the same group in the previous round could not be drawn together again, and that teams from the same domestic league could not play one another.

Here are the results of the draw:

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Dates and Times

The Round of 16 will be spread over four weeks, with matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Feb. 12. Each pairing will play two matches, one in each club's stadium.

*All times ET

Schalke 04 vs. Manchester City

First leg: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Tuesday, March 12, 4 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus

First leg: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Tuesday, March 12, 4 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain

First leg: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund

First leg: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Tuesday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Lyon vs. Barcelona

First leg: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Wednesday, March 13, 4 p.m.

Roma vs. Porto

First leg: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Real Madrid

First leg: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Second leg: Tuesday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich

First leg: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m.

Second leg: Wednesday, March 13, 4 p.m.

How to Watch in the U.S.

Every match is available to stream on B/R Live. You can buy a monthly or yearly subscription, or purchase individual matches for $2.99. Sign up for B/R Live here.

One match per day will air on TNT, which will be announced at a later time.

How to watch in the U.K.

Every match is available in the U.K. on BT Sport, the BT Sport App and BT Sport.com.

What Happens Next?

Once each club advances, either by outscoring the opposing side over the span of two legs or scoring more away goals if the aggregate score is tied, another draw takes place between the eight remaining clubs to decide the quarter-final matchups. This time, there are no restrictions in terms of who can play each other. Teams from the same original group or domestic league can be drawn together. That draw is Friday, March 15.

The draw for the semifinals is done at the same time. Rather than drawing the quarterfinal winners, UEFA draws the four quarterfinal matchups. The tournament concludes with the two semifinal winners facing off on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid for 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title.